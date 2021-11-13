Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Washington: Picks, Predictions and Takes

With their bye weeks now in the rear-view mirror, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Football Team return to the gridiron this Sunday for a Week 10 contest and a rematch of this past season's NFC Wild Card round in Landover, Md.

Although these two put together a competitive postseason game 10 months ago, the Bucs and the Football Team have gone their separate ways since. Tampa Bay remains one of the best teams in the NFL and firmly in the thick of the playoff hunt, while Washington has fallen backwards and owns a 2-6 record.

The Bucs are favored by 9.5 points according to the Sports Illustrated Sportsbook, and the over/under has been set at 51. You can find AllBucs' predictions for the game below.

Zach Goodall (7-1): Buccaneers 31, Washington 20

The Buccaneers could be without three of their top pass-catching weapons against the Football Team, but as a testament to the strength of this offense and the way Tom Brady has been playing this year, they're still a double-digit favorite in my book.

Washington is no longer the threatening playoff team that took on Tampa Bay in the Wild Card round earlier this year, plagued by injuries on both sides of the ball and far removed from its elite defensive performance put on display in 2020. Particularly struggling against the pass, Brady and Co. should have little issue moving the ball on Sunday.

Mike Evans could come down with a handful of scores as the Bucs' lone healthy starting wide receiver, so start him in your fantasy lineups and in DFS if you partake. I'm also predicting the first touchdown of the year for second-year receiver Tyler Johnson, and I'm not the only AllBucs writer who thinks he could have a big game.

Jason Beede (7-1): Buccaneers 31, Washington 14

Although the Bucs may be without tight end Rob Gronkowski, wide receiver Antonio Brown and potentially fellow receiver Chris Godwin, I just don't see the Football Team posting enough points on Sunday.

Washington's defense was meant to be a strength of this year's team and it really hasn't done enough. Offensively, Taylor Heinicke has thrown at least one interception in each loss this year and there's a good chance the Bucs will force a couple of turnovers as well.

Tom Brady and Co. will roll with a win and get back on track this season after losing to the Saints two weeks ago.

Evan Winter (6-2) Buccaneers 36, Washington 23

This is definitely a game the Bucs should - and will - win. The only thing that's making this game somewhat-intriguing is that both teams are coming off a bye.

What changes will be made? How will each team look now that they are a little bit healthier? Where will the improvement be seen?

And most of all: How will each team attack the other thanks to the extra week of game planning?

In terms of what we know, the Bucs are the better team and should have success moving the ball against Washington. When it comes to the Bucs defense, it can't let Taylor Heinicke get into a groove. He's been off the last month or so, but an extra week can do wonders. Especially for the first game coming out of the bye.

But overall, Tampa Bay outmatches Washington in too many different areas. Watch out for Tyler Johnson this week, too. Something tells me he's going to have a big game.

