Start 'Em or Sit 'Em: Buccaneers vs. Washington

After contributors from both teams spent Week 9 on your bench due to their byes, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Football Team will return to the gridiron and your fantasy lineups this week.

As such, welcome the return of SI Fantasy's start and sit suggestions to AllBucs!

You can find each Buccaneers vs. Washington start and sit suggestion below. For players without a breakdown provided by SI Fantasy (those evaluations are block-quoted), AllBucs has its own analysis to offer.

Full SI Fantasy start/sit recommendations

Start 'Em

RB Leonard Fournette: Washington's defense has fallen off tremendously from its stout 2020 performance, although its run defense isn't too shabby allowing just over 100 yards per game, ranking No. 11 in the NFL in that department. However, as Tampa Bay could be without a handful of pass-catchers in Antonio Brown, Rob Gronkowski, and Chris Godwin, Fournette could be in for quite the workload against a solid front.

TE Logan Thomas: Meh, we're not too sure how to feel about this one. Thomas has yet to be activated from the injured reserve and his hamstring remained sore after a Monday workout, per report. He has two days of practice to improve before Sunday's game but so far, the signs aren't all too encouraging that Thomas will return to play this week.

Sit 'Em

QB Taylor Heinicke: Heinicke will be tough to trust this weekend, as he’ll face a Buccaneers defense that’s fresh off a bye and has been tough on quarterbacks lately. Only one enemy field general has scored more than 16.9 points against them since Week 4. During that time, quarterbacks have been held to a combined seven touchdown passes. Don’t expect much from Heinicke this week.

RB Antonio Gibson (RB sit of the week): Gibson, who has been dealing with a stress fracture in his shin, has failed to score more than 8.4 fantasy points in each of his last three games. During that time, he’s seen his touch share dip to under 30 percent while losing work to J.D. McKissic and Jaret Patterson. Next on the slate is a game against the Bucs, who have allowed one back to rush for more than 67 rushing yards.

Football Team D/ST: Speaking of disappointing defenses, the Football Team D/ST is averaging a mere 4.4 fantasy points. Next on the schedule is a date with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, who are fresh off a bye and no doubt looking forward to getting the taste of a loss to the Saints out of their mouths.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.