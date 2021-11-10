Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    Buccaneers vs. Washington Wednesday Injury Reports
    The first injury reports of the week are here for the Buccaneers and Washington.
    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Football Team released their Week 10 Wednesday injury reports this afternoon, featuring a handful of non-participants on each side of the matchup.

    You can find both reports and a breakdown of each below.

    Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians shared earlier on Wednesday that wide receiver Chris Godwin would be added to the injury report with a foot injury, which caused the fifth-year received to miss practice on Wednesday. In addition, fellow pass-catchers in receiver Antonio Brown and tight end Rob Gronkowski did not participate to start the week, as well as outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul.

    As things currently stand, Godwin, Brown, and Gronkowski's statuses for Sunday's game are in question. Pierre-Paul likely used the day to rest as he's been playing, and playing well, through hand and shoulder injuries over the last several weeks.

    Cornerback Dee Delaney has also been upgraded to limited participation after not practicing at all in Week 8 while nursing an ankle injury.

    Despite Washington's Week 9 bye, receiver Curtis Samuel continues to be hampered by an offseason groin injury and was one of two members of the Football Team who did not practice on Wednesday, alongside defensive end Montez Sweat who is expected to miss several weeks with a jaw injury.

