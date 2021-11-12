Tampa Bay vs. Washington Friday Injury Reports: 3 Bucs Questionable

Photo: Rashard Robinson; Credit: Buccaneers.com

The final injury reports of the week are here for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Football Team. Each squad has ruled out three players and two starters apiece.

You can find both reports and a breakdown below.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians ruled tight end Rob Gronkowski, wide receiver Antonio Brown and cornerback Rashard Robinson out of the game earlier on Friday. Robinson (hamstring) was placed on the injured reserve after the final injury reports were released.

Gronkowski is set to miss his fifth game of the season after fracturing his ribs against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3. He briefly returned against the New Orleans Saints in Week 8 but experienced back spasms and was pulled after six snaps. Brown, meanwhile, will miss his third game in a row with an ankle injury.

Chris Godwin, who was added to the injury report this week with a foot injury, returned to practice on Friday and is expected to be a game-time decision, according to Arians. Cornerback Dee Delaney could return to play after missing Week 8 with an ankle injury, while outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul has played through his hand/shoulder injuries and questionable designation over the last several weeks.

Washington ruled wide receiver Curtis Samuel (groin), defensive end Montez Sweat (jaw) cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (illness/concussion) out of Sunday's game, while receiver Dyami Brown (knee), tackle Sam Cosmi (ankle) and tight end Sammis Reyes (hip) have been listed as questionable.

