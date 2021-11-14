Buccaneers vs. Washington Inactive Lists: Chris Godwin to Play

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Football Team have released their Week 10 inactive lists ahead of their 1 P.M. matchup, including a handful of expected players out as well as some good news on the Buccaneers' side of the equation.

You can find both reports below.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TE Rob Gronkowski

WR Antonio Brown

QB Kyle Trask

S Andrew Adams

OL Nick Leverett

DL Steve McLendon

As expected, the Buccaneers will be without two of their top offensive weapons in tight end Rob Gronkowski (ribs) and wide receiver Antonio Brown (ankle). In good news, however, fellow pass-catcher Chris Godwin is active and expected to play after dealing with a foot injury throughout the week.

The remainder of Tampa Bay's inactive list includes healthy scratches, including the scratch game of the season for safety Andrew Adams, a core special teams contributor for the Bucs.

In addition, cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting and wide receiver Scotty Miller will miss Sunday's game as neither has been activated from the injured reserve, despite their returns to practice this past week.

WR Curtis Samuel

WR Antonio Gandy-Golden

CB Benjamin St-Juste

CB Corn Elder

Washington expects its three questionable players from Friday, wide receiver Dyami Brown, tackle Sam Cosmi, and tight end Sammis Reyes to play on Sunday, while receiver Curtis Samuel and cornerback Benjamin St-Juste had already been ruled out.

Edge rusher Montez Sweat, who was also ruled out on Friday, has since been placed on the injured reserve as he recovers from a jaw injury.

