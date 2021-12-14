Skip to main content
    •
    December 14, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Buccaneers Announce Week 15 Practice Squad Protections

    The Buccaneers are protecting the usual suspects and two defensive backs in Week 15.
    Author:

    Photo: Blidi Wreh-Wilson; Credit: Buccaneers.com

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced their Week 15 practice squad protections on Tuesday: Safety Troy Warner, cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson, tight end Darren Fells and kicker Jose Borregales.

    NFL teams are prohibited from signing these four players off of Tampa Bay's practice squad for the remainder of the week, similarly to Week 14 when the Bucs protected the same four players.

    The Buccaneers have protected Borregales almost every week this season, serving as an insurance option for starting kicker Ryan Succop. Fells has also been protected regularly since signing to the Bucs' practice squad in November, going on the fifth week in a row.

    Read More

    Wreh-Wilson and Warner are being protected primarily for depth purposes, as the Buccaneers saw cornerback Jamel Dean exit Week 14's game against Buffalo with a potentially concussion-related illness after he suffered a concussion in Week 13. Both players could be elevated to the active roster if need be on Sunday.

    The team has also been without starting safety Jordan Whitehead for two games in a row as he nurses a calf injury, while rotational safety Mike Edwards is entering the third week of a three-game suspension for misrepresenting his COVID-19 vaccination status.

    Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

    Wreh
    News

    Buccaneers Announce Week 15 Practice Squad Protections

    40 seconds ago
    Perriman
    News

    SI Power Rankings: 'Perfectly Imperfect' Buccaneers Remain Top 3

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_15086089_168388329_lowres (2)
    News

    Injury Updates on Buccaneers RB Giovani Bernard, CB Jamel Dean

    Dec 13, 2021
    fotor_1639360538063
    News

    Buccaneers' Winning Culture Continues to Manifest Itself on the Field

    Dec 13, 2021
    fotor_1639345553291
    News

    Snap Count Observations From the Buccaneers' Week 14 Win Over the Bills

    Dec 13, 2021
    USATSI_17348173
    News

    Buccaneers WR Breshad Perriman Breaks Down His Game-Winning Touchdown Catch

    Dec 13, 2021
    Bucs
    News

    Takeaways From the Buccaneers Nail-Biting Overtime Win Over the Bills

    Dec 13, 2021
    USATSI_17348160
    News

    Bruce Arians Hates It When Tom Brady Runs the Ball

    Dec 13, 2021