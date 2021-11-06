Around the NFL: Week 9 Predictions

In lieu of our typical Buccaneers weekly picks and predictions as Tampa Bay is on bye, AllBucs has decided to have some fun and share our picks for each and every game around the NFL in Week 9.

Let's get right to it!

Thursday

FINAL: Indianapolis Colts (4-5) 45, New York Jets (2-6) 30

Sunday

New Orleans Saints (5-2) vs. Atlanta Falcons (3-4)

Zach Goodall: Saints 27, Falcons 14

Rolling into Week 9 with momentum, having defeated the reigning Super Bowl champs a week ago, give me the Saints by a handful of scores. Especially because the Falcons will be without top receiver Calvin Ridley on Sunday and for the foreseeable future.

Evan Winter: Saints 30, Falcons 10

The Falcons had won three of four before dropping their Week 8 contest to the Panthers, but the teams they had beaten were the Giants, Jets, and Dolphins. The Falcons have yet to beat a good team on the year and that won't change this Sunday, even if it is Trevor Siemian or Taysom Hill at quarterback for New Orleans.

Dallas Cowboys (6-1) vs. Denver Broncos (4-4)

Zach Goodall: Cowboys 34, Broncos 20

The Cowboys are in the midst of their best season in years, while the Broncos just traded one of the best players in franchise history, Von Miller, away to the Rams. These teams are going in opposite directions right now and the scoreboard will reflect that.

Evan Winter: Cowboys 28, Broncos 20

Dallas' win last week was huge, even if Minnesota is as inconsistent as they come. Dak is back this week and will have the offense rolling against a pretty good Denver defense.

Carolina Panthers (4-4) vs. New England Patriots (4-4)

Zach Goodall: Panthers 21, Patriots 17

A battle of two strong defenses and two middling offenses as a whole, I'll give the Panthers a slight edge given their No. 2-ranked team defense and the projected return of electric running back Christian McCaffrey. I have a feeling, though, that this game is going to come down to the wire and that Carolina will win with a go-ahead touchdown near the end of regulation.

Evan Winter: Patriots 24, Panthers 13

I think the Patriots found themselves against the Chargers and I think the Panthers are still figuring out who they are, despite the 3-0 start. Plus, Sam Darnold has suffered tremendously when facing Bill Belichick over the course of his career.

Baltimore Ravens (5-2) vs. Minnesota Vikings (3-4)

Zach Goodall: Ravens 31, Vikings 27

The Vikings might be sub-.500, but each of their losses have been decided by one possession. If this were a Vikings home game, I might have chosen Minnesota to upset Baltimore. But since it isn't, I'll take Lamar Jackson and the Ravens' high-flying offense, especially after a bye week where they worked on their issues exposed against Cincinnati two weeks ago.

Evan Winter: Vikings 31, Ravens 29

As I said earlier, the Vikings are as inconsistent as they come, which means they'll find a way to somehow win this game after a really bad showing against the Cooper Rush-led Cowboys.

Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) vs. Cleveland Browns (4-4)

Zach Goodall: Bengals 24, Browns 20

Even after a loss to the lowly Jets, Cincinnati has been an impressive team this year under the leadership of Joe Burrow and his high-flying offense. The Browns, meanwhile, have been disappointing following their playoff berth a season ago. I'm rolling with the season-long momentum remaining in the same direction for each squad.

Evan Winter: Bengals 32, Browns 30

This is tough because I'm still not sure what the true identity of either team is at this point. Both have looked really good at times and then both have also looked totally beatable. Throw in the fact this is a divisional matchup and I'm just throwing darts at this point. Always go with the better quarterback, however, and that's clearly Burrow, here.

Jacksonville Jaguars (1-6) vs. Buffalo Bills (5-2)

Zach Goodall: Bills 38, Jaguars 17

Did you see how the Jaguars played the Geno Smith-led Seattle Seahawks a week ago? Imagine Josh Allen against the same defense. I can see Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars' offense bouncing back slightly this week, but not nearly enough to keep up with Buffalo.

Evan Winter: Bills 41, Jaguars 14

Let's not overthink this one. It's the Jags vs. the Bills. That's all you need to know.

Miami Dolphins (1-7) vs. Houston Texans (1-7)

Zach Goodall: Dolphins 17, Texans 14

This is going to be a very, very boring game. And that's all I have to say about that.

Evan Winter: Texans 31, Dolphins 24

Zach pretty much has it covered, but I am glad Tyrod Taylor is healthy again. That dude has had terrible luck throughout his career.

New York Giants (2-6) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (5-2)

Zach Goodall: Giants 23, Raiders 17

The Giants have been disappointing as a whole this year, but have kept solid opponents (in terms of talent) in the Chiefs and Washington in check, losing those games by one possession. They also defeated the Saints earlier in the year, which was impressive. The Raiders, as well as they have played, were handed another off-field distraction this week in the form of (now former) receiver Henry Ruggs III's arrest for a fatal DUI charge, an extremely unfortunate event that has undoubtedly shaken the team up emotionally.

As the game is being played in East Rutherford (N.J.), I'll take the Giants in an upset.

Evan Winter: Raiders 22, Giants 19

This is a must-win for Joe Judge and he's facing a Raiders team coming off yet another turbulent week in terms of real-life situations. Both sides are desperate for a win, which should honestly lead to a good game. I'll take the Raiders to hold on for the win.

Philadelphia Eagles (3-5) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (4-3)

Zach Goodall: Chargers 35, Eagles 20

Riding a two-game losing streak into this weekend, the Chargers have fallen off course following a hot start to their season. Going against a Philadelphia team that disappointed me in Week 6 against Tampa Bay (I overhyped the Eagles entering the matchup), I believe the Chargers will bounce back strong at home on Sunday.

Evan Winter: Chargers 31, Eagles 20

Sure, the Eagles looked great against the Lions. But that was the Lions. The Chargers lost to a good Ravens team in Week 7 and a scrappy Patriots team in Week 8. They'll correct course this week against a poor Eagles team that has to travel across the country.

Kansas City Chiefs (4-4) vs. Green Bay Packers (7-1)

Zach Goodall: Packers 27, Chiefs 24

I went back and forth on predicting the outcome of this game more than any other. If Aaron Rodgers were available I'd easily select the Packers, but he isn't, and second-year pro Jordan Love will make his debut start instead. The Chiefs are nearly impossible to trust given their fall from grace, though, and with Aaron Jones and Davante Adams there to help, I think Love's first start will end in a victory.

Evan Winter: Chiefs 38, Packers 31

If I'm the Chiefs, I'm selling out every down and making Love beat me. And if it comes down to choosing Patrick Mahomes or Love to make enough plays to win the game, I'm taking Mahomes all day long, even with his recent struggles.

San Francisco 49ers (3-4) vs. Arizona Cardinals (7-1)

Zach Goodall: Cardinals 30, 49ers 24

For seven weeks, the Cardinals convinced onlookers that they were arguably the NFL's best team. They may very well fit that label, but praise came to a halt following last week's loss to Green Bay. San Francisco also limited Arizona's offense to its lowest score of the season in Week 5 - in Phoenix - making this an extremely intriguing matchup. That being said, I think the Cardinals get back to their 30+ points-per-game selves and rebound from their lone loss with a W over their NFC West rival.

Evan Winter: Cardinals 23, 49ers 20

Divisional games are always tough to predict. San Fran has some swagger after last week's win over the Bears and the 9ers know they can hang with the Cards. But Arizona will be too much in the end.

Los Angeles Rams (7-1) vs. Tennessee Titans (6-2)

Zach Goodall: Rams 31, Titans 21

A defensive front featuring Aaron Donald, Leonard Floyd and the newly-acquired Von Miller would have been fun to see take on running back Derrick Henry, but that won't happen as Henry is likely out for the year with a foot injury. Therefore, give me the Rams' passing offense over the Titans' all day long.

Evan Winter: Rams 33, Titans 20

Mike Vrabel will have his guys ready to play, but the Rams are arguably the best team in the NFC and SoFi Stadium will be LOUD. Jalen Ramsey/Darious Williams (he should play) vs. A.J. Brown/Julio Jones will be fun to watch.

Monday

Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) vs. Chicago Bears (3-5)

Zach Goodall: Bears 24, Steelers 20

I'm not encouraged by this Steelers team at all, while Justin Fields is fresh off of the best game of his young career last week, even though it resulted in a loss to the 49ers. He's on the right track in spite of a measly supporting cast and will lead Chicago to a home win on Sunday.

Evan Winter: Steelers 19, Bears 12

What's that? Matt Nagy's back to coach this game?

Steelers. All day.

