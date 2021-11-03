What are the Top-5 Areas the Bucs Need to Fix During the Bye Week?

Improvement in these areas will go a long way toward helping the Bucs win in November, December, and beyond.

Photo credit: John A. Babiak/@Photog_JohnB

The Buccaneers are headed into their bye week after a tough loss to the Saints with a few areas they need to fix over the course of the next week or so.

The Bucs were able to overcome a lot of demons after last year's bye, so which areas do they need to target this year in hopes of doing the same?

5. Health

This is one item, you can't really "fix"; you just hope it improves over the next two weeks.

The Bucs designated Sean Murphy-Bunting and Scotty Miller to return from injured reserve, which is a very promising step toward their return, but it doesn't guarantee a Week 10 return. Richard Sherman was also active for the Saints game, which is a good sign despite him not playing a snap.

However, Carlton Davis III remains on IR, Rob Gronkowski is in limbo for the foreseeable future, Antonio Brown is still a question mark and so is Dee Delaney.

If you can get two of the aforementioned four back for Week 10, that is a win. Anything more than that is a bonus. Either way, the Bucs need to use this week off to take care of their bodies and make sure they are ready for the November and December stretch run.

4. Sacks

The Bucs own the league's highest blitz rate and are top-3 in terms of pressures and pressure percentage, but own one of the league's lowest adjusted sack rates and have 17 sacks on the season, which is in the middle of the pack.

Too many opponents have been able to escape the Bucs' pressure and make plays as a result. Yes, sacks are the results of numerous factors at once and there is an argument that consistent pressure is very valuable, but sacks kill drives and affect opposing teams differently.

And it's pretty basic. If you blitz a ton, you need to have the sacks to match. Or else opposing offenses are going to eat you up via the short passing game. Which is what the Bucs have seen time and time again this year.

Tampa Bay has to figure out a way to finish these plays. I'm not sure how that happens, but that's why I'm not an NFL coach.

3. Run defense

It's pretty surprising to see this topic on this list, but the Bucs run defense has been an absolute shell of itself over the last three weeks.

Per SIS, the Bucs have allowed the seventh-highest yards per carry (4.8), the 11th-highest EPA/att, own the sixth-highest broken/missed tackle percentage, and the fifth-highest yards after contact per attempt on non-QB runs over the last three weeks.

This comes after allowing the second-lowest yards per carry (3.1) and second-lowest EPA/att (-0.27) over the first five weeks of the season. The Bucs have seen opposing rushing totals (as a whole) increase each week, going from 100-yards, to 143-yards, and ending at 152 yards last week against the Saints. Granted, those numbers include QB rushing totals/averages, but the point remains: The Bucs run defense is slipping.

2. More play action

Are you getting a bit of deja vu, here? Totally understandable if so.

The Bucs ran play action at one of the lowest rates in the league heading into their 2020 bye week. This is true once again as they enter the 2021 bye week.

Per Sports Info Solutions, the Bucs have 71 dropbacks coming out of play action on the year, which is tied for 19th. And just like last year, the results have been fruitful:

Yards Touchdowns Interceptions ANY/A Allowed Pressure % Positive Play % EPA/att 621 (12th) 7 (t-3rd) 1 (t-12th) 10.1 (t-3rd) 26.8% (25th) 57.7% (5th) 0.31 (5th)

Per Pro Football Focus, Tom Brady has the 11th-highest adjusted completion percentage and the fourth-highest quarterback rating among quarterbacks with at least 44 dropbacks when throwing out of play action.

Bruce Arians frequently states that a good running game opens up play action and makes it more efficient, which is certainly true, but an unnecessary requirement. Yet, Bucs running backs average 4.6 yards per carry (t-7th) and own the league's sixth-best EPA/att (0.01) when running the ball, which makes the decision not to use play action more often even more questionable.

Whatever it is, the Bucs need to add more of this to their playbook -or just start calling it more often- over the final nine weeks of the season.

1. Discipline

Arians made it clear on Monday that the No. 1 thing he's looking to improve upon during the bye week is discipline.

The Bucs have had issues with penalties all year long. They average the fourth-most penalties per game and the second-most penalty yards per game. To make matters worse, they lead the NFL in pre-snap penalties with 2.8 per game. Pre-snap penalties are the ultimate sign of a lack of discipline and focus.

This how the Bucs have fared penalty-wise (penalties/yards) over the first eight games:

11/106

9/83

7/41

7/74

6/47

7/120

1/10

11/99

Only one game has seen fewer than six penalties committed. Per Arians, it's a matter of fundamentals and technique.

"Most penalties are technique or fundamentally [caused], but this one was more discipline and just playing by the rules," Arians told reporters on Monday.

The Bucs showed last year that they can correct the course in this regard. Now, it's up to them to do it for the second year in a row.

