Buccaneers Wide Receiver Nominated For Weekly Award For Huge Chargers Game
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming off their fourth straight win coming after the bye week. Their 40-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers moves them to 8-6 and in full control of their playoff destiny.
The defense stood tall on Sunday after some struggling games and the run game totaled over 230 yards on the ground for the third time this season. However, the play of wide receiver Mike Evans helped elevate the Bucs to a win.
Evans, who is chasing 1,000 yards for the 11th straight season, had his best game of the year against the Chargers. In the first half, he came up with several clutch plays to move the chains but made his presence felt in the third quarter. Evans broke free for touchdowns of 57 yards and 35 yards and swinging the momentum of the game. Evans finished the day with nine receptions for 159 yards and two scores. Coming into the game, he needed 410 yards to reach 1,000 and after the win, he now needs 251 over the final three games to accomplish the feat.
The future Hall of Fame wide receiver is being recognized for his offensive output with a nomination as the FedEx Air and Ground player of Week 15. He faces stiff competition going up against Jets wideout Davante Adams and his nine receptions for 198 yards and two scores and Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown's 14 catches for 193 yards and a score. But for a wide receiver that has been mostly overlooked throughout his career, the recognition is well deserved.
