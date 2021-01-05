Davis, Evans Listed as DNP for Buccaneers Tuesday Wild Card Practice

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers first injury report ahead of their Wild Card matchup against the Washington Football Team, which you can find below.

Cornerback Carlton Davis III (groin), wide receiver Mike Evans (knee), defensive lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter (calf), running back LeSean McCoy (not injury related), and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) were listed as non-participants in Tuesday's walk-through practice. Pierre-Paul routinely receives days off.

Davis and Evans' statuses will be monitored throughout the week. Davis missed Tampa Bay's final two regular-season games after suffering a groin injury in Week 15 against the Atlanta Falcons, but was limited to begin practice in Week 17.

Evans went down with a hyperextended knee against the Falcons in Week 17 but suffered no structural damage. His status is considered day-to-day this week and the Buccaneers are hopeful that he can play against Washington.

“They both were full participants in the walkthrough. Had it been a regular practice, they would have been out," head coach Bruce Arians said of Davis and Evans on Tuesday's. "We’ve got our fingers crossed for both of those guys to make it this week.”

For Washington, wide receiver Terry McLaurin (ankle), running back Antonio Gibson (toe), defensive lineman Jonathan Allen (not injury related), and linebacker Thomas Davis Sr. (knee). were listed as non-participants in Tuesday's walkthrough.