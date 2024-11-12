Tampa Bay Buccaneers Won't Face Dak Prescott vs. Dallas Cowboys in December
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a favorable schedule after their bye week, and one of those favorable games is against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16. The Cowboys were already struggling this year, but some unfortunate news will seemingly make that game more winnable.
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, an MVP candidate in the 2023 season, was having a bit of a down year before he injured his hamstring in a game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9. Although his initial prognosis was that he'd miss a few games, it turns out that such thoughts were generous — Prescott will undergo surgery on his injured hamstring on Wednesday and will be out for the season.
Quarterback changes and injuries are the norm across an NFL year, and the Buccaneers have seen a few different looks. They played quarterback Spencer Rattler in New Orleans in a 51-27 win and they may end up getting Drew Lock against the New York Giants if the Giants end up benching incumbent signalcaller Daniel Jones.
The Cowboys will thus roll with either Cooper Rush or Trey Lance, the latter a former No. 3-overall pick by the San Francisco 49ers. The Cowboys will have a lot of time to figure out who that will be by the time Tampa Bay comes to town, so the Bucs and Todd Bowles will likely be ready for whoever it is.
