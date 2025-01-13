Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin and Wife Mariah Welcome First Child
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' season ended on Sunday against the Washington Commanders at home, and team mainstay unfortunately Chris Godwin wasn't a part of it on the field — he's been dealing with a dislocated ankle he suffered against the Baltimore Ravens earlier in the year. It wasn't a year Godwin envisioned for himself on the field, but off the field, his 2025 is starting off with some great news.
Godwin and his wife, Mariah Godwin, revealed that they welcomed their first child on January 2nd. Their child is a son, who the couple named Ace Kahlo Godwin.
Godwin joins his teammates in Baker Mayfield, Tristan Wirfs and Cade Otton, among others, as teammates who recently welcomed their first child as well.
Godwin is a free agent this year, so whether or not he raises his new son in Tampa Bay or somewhere else is up to the team. There is a decent likelihood that he'll come back, however, after he was on pace for a career year before suffering his season-ending injury against the Ravens .