Buccaneers WR Mike Evans Grabs Second TD vs. Falcons
Mike Evans has been Baker Mayfield's go-to guy since the quarterback arrived at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over a year ago. That duo continues to excel on a weekly basis, though.
The Buccaneers, after a 3-1 start to the season, are on the road taking on NFC South rival Atlanta Falcons for Thursday Night Football. Other than a missed field goal from the Falcons, the game isn't shy of any scoring.
Atlanta has found the end zone on two occasions, both of which the Buccaneers have responded. In each of Tampa Bay's scores, the drives end in the hands of Evans.
Make that 100 career touchdowns for Evans, with 99 of those coming on receptions. He's continuing to stack a Hall of Fame career, and his connection with Mayfield is only boosting his resume.
The duo is inevitable and they need to be as Atlanta continues to move the ball and put points on the board.
