Bucs WR Mike Evans Leaves Contest vs. Ravens With Injury
Mike Evans gave the Tampa Bay Buccaneers an early 7-0 lead over the Baltimore Ravens while cashing in on his 100th touchdown reception. The enjoyment of such an incredible feat didn't last long, though, as a couple of drives later, Evans suffered a hamstring injury while reaching for a pass from Baker Mayfield in the end zone.
Shortly after, Evans was ruled out with a hamstring injury, as the team announced.
For a talent like Evans, it's better to go safe and sit him out for the game. That's without knowing the full extent of the injury, too. The Buccaneers are hoping Evans is able to get healthy this week and make a return as soon as possible.
Currently, the Buccaneers trail the Ravens 14-10 with Mayfield having thrown a second interception in the contest. Without Evans, playing from behind is going to be even more of an uphill battle.
