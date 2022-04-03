Stoke the Fire: Updated NFL Draft Needs for Buccaneers

Entering the NFC Divisional Round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs I stated on my Locked On Bucs Podcast that the winner between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams would win Super Bowl LVI.

I was right.

Unfortunately, it was the Rams that won the game and not the Bucs.

Injuries derailed the team as did a slow start, which we'd seen before. And yes, new head coach Todd Bowles' decision to bring the house ultimately resulted in former Bucs kicker Matt Gay using his foot to drive a stake through his former team's repeat aspirations.

READ MORE: WHY TODD BOWLES CAN WIN IN SECOND TURN AS HEAD COACH

Tampa Bay is back in 2022, for the most part. And with 2021 first-round NFL Draft pick Joe Tryon-Shoyinka looking poised for an increased role in his second season as a professional outside linebacker, it's time we fully look into the future and who might join the team this year that can contribute to reclaiming the top spot in the NFC.

According to Dan Parr of NFL.com, the Buccaneers' Top-3 needs at this moment in time reside in the interior offensive line, defensive line, and tight end positions.

"One starting spot at guard remains unfilled," wrote Parr. "Then there's the question of whether Ndamukong Suh and Rob Gronkowski will return."

Parr's analysis looks simplistic, but it's accurate.

Now, this doesn't eliminate the Buccaneers from taking a wide receiver or cornerback - or player from any other position for that matter - in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Upfront, I like Aaron Stinnie and Shaq Mason as a potential starting duo replacing Ali Marpet (retired) and Alex Cappa (signed with Cincinnati Bengals), but philosophically any NFL team would like to make players win their starting jobs.

Drafting another talented young player to the group, along with guys like Robert Hainsey and Nick Leverett, ensures the best two join Donovan Smith, Ryan Jensen, and Tristan Wirfs on quarterback Tom Brady's personal protection detail.

The team wants Suh back, and from his social media activity, he certainly seems interested in returning. Where there's a will, there's a way, so expecting Suh back this season feels like a safe bet.

READ MORE: PREDICTING TAMPA BAY'S NFL DRAFT

For Gronkowski, the further we get without a decision from the future Hall of Famer, the more it seems he may be closer to retirement than he is to coming back.

Of course, a mid-season addition wouldn't be out of the question, but going into the draft without Gronk significantly elevates the need for a team that likes to run a lot of two-tight end sets.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have needs, as does every other NFL team, and finding a contributor or two in April's selection meeting will be critical to helping get them to Arizona next February.

For more on this story and all things Tampa Bay Buccaneers check out James Yarcho and David Harrison on the Locked On Bucs Podcast!