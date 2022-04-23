Skip to main content

NFL Draft: Buccaneers Top 10 in Getting Value with Picks Since 2012

In an ESPN analysis of draft pick value, the Bucs are among the best.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht has taken a lot of flack for his draft misses while getting little appreciation for his hits. 

Despite the fact almost the entire Buccaneers starting roster are on the team because of picks, trades, or contracts spearheaded by Licht and the Bucs front office, there are still those who believe the general manager's impact on the team is little to none. 

Jason Licht

Buccaneers general manager, Jason Licht

Mike Evans & Chris Godwin

Buccaneers wide receivers Chris Godwin (No. 12) and Mike Evans (No. 13)

Kwon Alexander, Buccaneers

Former Buccaneers linebacker, Kwon Alexander

READ MORE: Could Buccaneers Trade for Baker Mayfield?

ESPN would disagree, ranking Tampa Bay in the Top 10 of teams who have gotten the most value out of their NFL Draft picks, using a metric they call the Career Approximate Value Over Expected. CAVOE for short. 

"To evaluate the players taken in each of the past 10 NFL drafts (2012-2021), we used Approximate Value (AV) -- Pro Football Reference's method of measuring the performance of every NFL player," writes ESPN. "We took each player's career AV and measured it against a value based on where that player was taken in the NFL draft..."

This metric was only applied to NFL Draft classes starting in 2012, but in that stretch, the Buccaneers come in ninth overall with a CAVOE of 65.1. 

Of course, going back to 2012 means this valuation includes picks made before Licht's tenure began, but three of the team's Top 5 individual CAVOE scores come from players taken by the current general manager. 

The top score of all Bucs belongs to linebacker Lavonte David who racks up an impressive CAVOE of 48 after being a second-round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Asked to predict the lowest score of all individual players, just about every Tampa Bay fan would likely guess it belonged to kicker Roberto Aguayo. And they'd be wrong. 

Instead, that distinction belongs to 2013 second-round pick Johnthan Banks, the cornerback from Mississippi State who spent three full seasons with the Buccaneers before spending his last two with multiple teams including the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, and Houston Texans. 

Lavonte David

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker, Lavonte David (No. 54)

Lavonte David

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker, Lavonte David (No. 54)

Lavonte David, Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker, Lavonte David (No. 54)

READ MORE: Tom Brady Gives Bucs More Cap Space in 2022

Licht's lowest CAVOE score for an individual player belongs to none other than defensive end Noah Spence from the team's 2016 NFL Draft class. 

Finishing first in this ESPN valuation exercise is the Seattle Seahawks, while the New York Jets rank all the way at the bottom, at No. 32. 

The New Orleans Saints are the only NFC South team ranked ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, coming in eighth in the rankings. 

For more on this and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers check out James Yarcho and David Harrison on the Locked On Bucs Podcast!

USATSI_11095431
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers sign former Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman

By Dustin Lewis10 seconds ago
USATSI_16835851
News

Rob Gronkowski works out with Tennessee Titans star

By Dustin Lewis13 seconds ago
4CC46F45-74B2-4473-9085-7E6F7095681E
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady restructure contract

By Caleb Skinner10 hours ago
AC35955E-93B3-42D1-928B-1065C9E6C9F1
News

NFL Draft Trade Idea: Buccaneers Get Browns' Baker Mayfield

By David Harrison14 hours ago
Aug 14, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) looks on against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rob Gronkowski Speaks Out About Coming Back To Tom Brady, Buccaneers

By Jon Conahan14 hours ago
3FCDCD07-82A6-4F70-A83D-66E8E8F2A395
News

Booger McFarland doesn't think the Bucs are a top-3 Super Bowl contender

By Caleb Skinner14 hours ago
USATSI_16911629
News

NFL sets date to release 2022 schedule

By Dustin LewisApr 21, 2022
Tom Brady
News

Buccaneers' Tom Brady Knows the End is Near

By David HarrisonApr 21, 2022