Skip to main content
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Could the Buccaneers Trade Back Again?

With all but one quarterback still available, Tampa Bay could leverage a team wanting to take the next

How much would a team pay the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the guaranteed opportunity to take the next quarterback off the board in the 2022 NFL Draft? 

That's the question Bucs general manager Jason Licht is surely entertaining at this hour as the second round draws closer with his organization holding the very first pick on Friday night. 

Jason Licht

Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager, Jason Licht

Jason Licht

Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager, Jason Licht

Jason Licht

Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager, Jason Licht

READ MORE: Could Tampa Bay Draft Malik Willis?

And it's the question Greg Auman of The Athletic posed in a post-first round column as well. 

In fact, Auman presents 10 scenarios for the Buccaneers, all of them working out in a positive scenario for the franchise. 

No. 1 on the list? Another trade-back targeting teams who would move up for a quarterback. 

The Houston Texans, Seattle Seahawks, and NFC South rival Atlanta Falcons are all targets in this scenario. 

For the Texans, a commitment to Davis Mills as the quarterback of their future likely only extends to 2022 as they begin building a roster they can one day drop a new passer into. 

In Seattle, moving Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos signaled a change in command that promises to have profound impacts on both the AFC and NFC. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Drew Lock may be the top quarterback on the Seahawks roster for now, but that could all change with a move such as this. 

Then the Falcons, a divisional rival, who needs a long-term solution after moving Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts. 

Granted, Ryan wasn't much of a long-term answer himself, but unless Atlanta taps into some undiscovered potential in Marcus Mariota the Tennessee Titans, and Las Vegas Raiders both left unearthed, they'll need a new guy to look forward to. 

Buccaneers Helmets

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

READ MORE: Gronk Status Updated

Which quarterback is the target in any of these deals is immaterial really. Bottom line is that trades to move up in the NFL Draft are oftentimes expensive, especially when they involve the selection of quarterbacks. 

In Auman's scenarios, the Bucs move back of course, but also gain an additional Top 100 pick that could add rookies like Ohio State tight end Jeremy Ruckert, Central Michigan offensive lineman Bernhard Raimann, or Georgia linebacker Channing Tindall. 

Pretty good returns to allow one team to draft a quarterback the Tampa Bay Buccaneers don't want to take themselves. 

For more on this and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers check out James Yarcho and David Harrison on the Locked On Bucs Podcast!

USATSI_17516874
News

Rob Gronkowski addresses status ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

By Dustin Lewis2 hours ago
USATSI_15363922
Draft

Tampa Bay pegged as potential home for dynamic QB prospect

By Dustin Lewis5 hours ago
Greg Dulcich
News

NFL Draft: Mocking Day 2 for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

By David Harrison6 hours ago
USATSI_16565335
News

Buccaneers Insider gives thoughts on Rob Gronkowski's future

By Dustin Lewis6 hours ago
Andrew Booth Jr
News

Buccaneers Targets: Best Players Available on Day 2 at NFL Draft

By David Harrison16 hours ago
USATSI_16714508 (1)
Draft

Five players Tampa Bay could target after trading out of the first round

By Dustin Lewis16 hours ago
42B69B58-3D6E-44F6-AD35-4D5B60FDC10E
Draft

Trade Alert: Buccaneers Trade Out of the First Round

By Collin Haalboom19 hours ago
USATSI_17815354
News

NFL Draft: Bucs Rival Saints Make ... Second Pick on Day 1

By David Harrison and Nate Greer20 hours ago