Buccaneers Rival Watch: Saints Involved in NFL Draft Trade with Eagles

Now with two picks in the first round, the Saints join a record-setting group in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren't the only team making headlines ahead of the NFL Draft as the New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia struck a trade involving several picks this year, and next. 

Both teams were in trade talks early this offseason with the Eagles targeting eventual Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson while the Saints made a bid to land Deshaun Watson before he ended up with the Cleveland Browns. 

Now, both teams have two first-round picks, and neither may be looking to draft a quarterback with either of them. 

Here's the trade.

Philadelphia Eagles Get:

• Picks No. 18 (1st Round), No. 101 (3rd Round), and No. 237 (7th Round) in 2022 NFL Draft

• 1st Round Pick in 2023 NFL Draft

• 2nd Round Pick in 2024 NFL Draft

New Orleans Saints Get: 

• Picks No. 16 and 19 (1st Round) and Pick No. 194 (6th Round) in 2022 NFL Draft

Following the trade, the Eagles now have 10 picks in the upcoming selection meeting with five in the first 101 picks, and two in the first round alone. 

For the Saints, they join what would be an NFL record eight teams with multiple draft picks in the first round if they all use their picks instead of trading out with teams who currently don't have one. 

New Orleans now has four picks in the first 100, including the two in the first round, and eight total.

