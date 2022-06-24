No Tampa Bay Buccaneers were involved in any shenanigans or dramatics during Pro Bowl weekend earlier this year in Las Vegas.

The same cannot be said for New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, who faces potential criminal action after being involved in an altercation where the star allegedly struck another individual multiple times.

Now, reports are surfacing on that Kamara is anticipating receiving a six-game suspension because of his involvement in the incident.

While we don’t know yet the full validity of that report, we also don’t necessarily know when the league would prefer to hand down that suspension.

Kamara’s next day in court doesn’t come until August, and if the NFL chooses to follow its usual pattern of waiting for the courts to complete their process, it could be sometime after that when this decision is handed down.

For several reasons, however, the league would likely try to get things in place before the start of the regular season.

If this happened, then Kamara would miss Tampa Bay’s road trip to face the Saints, in Week 2 of the upcoming schedule.

Of course, given the spread between games between the NFC South foes (Week 2 in New Orleans to Week 13 in Tampa) if the suspension comes down in-season, then Kamara may still be available for both matchups this season.

Either way, missing Kamara for any stretch, is going to be a problem for New Orleans.

“Losing Alvin Kamara for any number of games is a substantial loss for the New Orleans Saints,” Ross Jackson, host of the Locked On Saints Podcast and contributor for Saints Wire said when asked for comment. “Quarterback Jameis Winston has dedicated a considerable amount of his offseason work to short and intermediate area passing, where Kamara does a large part of his damage. It will be up to veteran running back Mark Ingram and a developing group of backs behind him to pick up the slack in committee form. Don’t be surprised to see New Orleans continue to pursue additional options as well as they’ve already hosted Sony Michel and David Johnson this offseason. Look for a more active downfield and possession passing approach incorporating the revamped wideout group through any potential Kamara absence.”

It’s very clear that regardless of when a six-game suspension is started, it will be significant, and could be a contributing factor to which team comes out on top in the NFC South.

