Buccaneers Training Camp 3 to Watch: Defensive Backs

Will the Tampa Bay Buccaneers get back to the Super Bowl in year three with Tom Brady leading from the quarterback position?

Like the 2020 playoffs showed, and the loss against the Los Angeles Rams this past year, the defense is going to have just as big a say in that answer as Brady himself.

With that in mind, we wrap our training camp watch series by looking at three defensive backs we've trained our focus on for training camp.

SEAN MURPHY-BUNTING

Entering his contract year, Murphy-Bunting is in a critical season for his development and his career path.

While the Bucs have retained more than 75 percent of their draft picks to second contracts in recent history, that still leaves 25 that don't see another deal beyond the first.

All things equal, SMB would likely be in line for a second deal, assuming he isn't looking to break the bank.

But it's not equal, in fact, Jamel Dean is in the same situation and arguably has a head start on this 'prove it' year.

Will Murphy-Bunting rise to the challenge? If so, he'll make the offseason much more difficult as the team is forced to choose between two cornerbacks they brought into the league at the same time, and won a Super Bowl with just two seasons ago.

ZYON MCCOLLUM (R)

From the tree of low-hanging fruit, McCollum may have just as big a role in the discussion had above as both Dean and Murphy-Bunting.

A strong rookie season from the fifth-round pick only serves to push one of those two out the door even more.

However, a disastrous first year may actually inspire Tampa Bay to bring back both of the aforementioned cornerbacks.

In order for McCollum to show the Buccaneers they can safely move on without one of the two he'll have to prove it on the regular season field. And he won't touch that if he struggles in camp and the preseason.

LOGAN RYAN

Joining the Bucs for his 10th NFL season, Ryan isn't expected to own a starting job all to himself.

Instead, we anticipate that he, Mike Edwards, and fellow free agent Keanu Neal will combine to help coach Todd Bowles replace Jordan Whitehead who left to join the New York Jets this offseason.

How that mixture works, and who leads the trio in snaps and starts will all be sorted out from the end of July through August, making this arguably Ryan's most important camp of his career.

