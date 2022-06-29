Tampa Bay holds one of the top offensive duos in the NFL

It probably won't come as a surprise to anyone who follows the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that star wide receivers, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, are considered one of the top duos in the league. But, where do they rank among some of the other most powerful one-two punches in the NFL.

According to Pro Football Focus, among the upper-echelon. In a recent article profiling the top duos in the league on both sides of the ball, Evans and Godwin slotted in at No. 4 on offense.

"Godwin and Evans have done annual damage as a receiving duo, and 2021 was no different. The two finished last season with top-20 WAR figures and caught a combined 22 of their 31 contested targets. Whenever Godwin returns from his ACL tear, he and Evans will look to continue their career ascent with Tom Brady returning under center."

Naturally, you're probably wondering which duos came ahead of the one in Tampa Bay. That would be Cincinnatti's Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, San Francisco's Deebo Samuel and George Kittle, and Las Vegas' Davante Adams and Darren Waller.

While some fans would like to see Evans and Godwin higher on the list, there presence alone is some well deserved respect.

Since being selected by Tampa Bay in 2014, Evans has recorded eight straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons to begin his career. The mark is already a record that the veteran can extend even further this fall. He's caught 606 passes for 9,301 yards, and 75 touchdowns in total for the Buccaneers. Evans is already one of the top players in franchise history.

Godwin has notched two 1,000-yard receiving seasons in the last three years. That included a career-high 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns in 2019 when he was named to the Pro Bowl. Last season, Godwin caught 98 passes for 1,103 yards and five touchdowns before suffering a season-ending injury in December. The former Penn State star has been rehabbing to get back to full strength ever since.

Over the past three seasons, Evans and Godwin have combined for 460 catches, 6,474 yards and 56 touchdowns. That level of consistency and production is why the two have proven to be one of the best duos in the sport. Even when Tom Brady chooses to finally move on, Evans and Godwin are attractive pieces for the present and future of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

