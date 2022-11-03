Tom Brady Addresses Playing Through His Divorce with Gisele Bündchen

A little less than a week ago, Tom Brady confirmed via his social media that he and his wife Gisele Bundchen were indeed moving forward with their divorce after rumors ran rampant surrounding the couple's marital issues.

Throughout this season one could assume that the distractions from the steps leading up to the decision to move forward with the divorce have had a negative impact on Tom Brady when it came to his performance and focus on the football field for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It didn't take long for Brady to discuss playing this season while going through his marital issues and ultimately a divorce as he spoke about the topic on his Let's Go! podcast with Jim Gray.

“Tommy, there’s an awful lot going on in your life away from the football field,” Gray said. “You’re a very public figure and your personal life spills over. It’s created, I’m sure, a number of challenges for you this season.”

When posed with the question, Brady answered without hesitation.

“Yeah, Jim, you know, I think there’s a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home,” Brady said. “Obviously the good news is it’s a very amicable situation and I’m really focused on two things, taking care of my family and certainly my children and, secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games.

“So that’s what professionals do. You focus at work when it’s time to work, and then when you come home you focus on the priorities that are at home. All you can do is the best you could do. That’s what I’ll just continue to do as long as I’m working and as long as I’m being a dad.”

Following Brady's response, Gary then replied, “Is there a challenge compartmentalizing between the two?”

“Well, I think that’s what being a professional is. I’ve dealt with a lot of challenging situations on and off the field over 23 years, and a lot of it does play out in front of a lot of people. So it’s, I think the interesting thing for a football player or an athlete in general is, you know, you’re out there, I always say we’re not actors. Even though we’re on TV, you know, that is our real self out there. We’re trying to do our best. That’s how people really have gotten to know me over the years, by being on TV. And that is an authentic self that’s out there to compete with my teammates every day. And you’re giving all you can to the team and, you know, everyone’s going through different things

“We all have our unique challenges in life. We’re all humans. We do the best we could do. I have incredible parents that have always taught me the right way to do things. I want to be a great father to my children and always try to do things the right way as well. And to deal with things in your life that have challenges, you want to deal with them in the best possible way. So I want to always be able to hold my head high on and off the field, and I’m going try to continue to do that for as long as I’m here.”

We are all grateful that the divorce between Brady and Gisele was amicable, it is still sad to see one of the most well-known "power couples" end things. It is important to remember that they are indeed people themselves and deal with many of the same obstacles and challenges that many of us face on the daily. Just because Brady comes off as this otherworldly figure doesn't mean he won't be affected by the things happening in his life.

Now that everything seems to be moving forward, hopefully, Brady can regain the focus when it comes to football we are all so used to. If he can, and the offense can finally click, Buccaneers' fans can rejoice as the team looks to make a run for the playoffs.

