Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers take shots at Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen before 'The Match'

Buccaneers' QB Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers take shots at Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen before they face off in tonight's 'The Match'

'The Match' is set to tee off tonight at 6:30 p.m. ET. 'The Match' will feature Buccaneers' QB Tom Brady and Packers' QB Aaron Rodgers vs. Chiefs' QB Patrick Mahomes and Bills' QB Josh Allen. 

There has been plenty of trash talk leading up to the much anticipated exhibition golf match and that does not mean that it will stop on the day of. Both Rodgers and Brady have taken shots at their competition this morning.

Rodgers definitely went for the heart with this one as he took a shot at Patrick Mahomes' brother, Jackson Mahomes, who is an avid Tik-Toker famous for doing his dances on the sideline of his brother's games.

Brady in turn went with a different approach while marketing one of his partner companies, FTX.

Brady not only went after Mahomes, who he beat in the Super Bowl two seasons ago, but also Allen who has yet to win at vs. Brady.

Expect the trash-talking to continue as we inch closer to tee time as well as once the duos actually tee it off.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.

