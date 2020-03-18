Could Antonio Brown Follow Tom Brady to Tampa Bay?

We're still waiting for the official word, but it looks like Tom Brady is going to be the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the foreseeable future.

Fans and media alike are still wrapping their minds around the Bucs landing the greatest quarterback in NFL history, but could Tampa Bay attract another player of national interest to join Brady?

Antonio Brown, perhaps?

It doesn't take much to connect the dots between Brady's departure for Tampa Bay, and the potential for Brown to catch passes from him for more than one week.

Both Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network admit there's a connection that could lead to some mutual interest there:

There's obviously lots of things that would have to fall into place for Brown to hit the field for the Bucs this season, including ongoing off-field investigations. But after landing Brady, it seems all things are possible for Tampa Bay right now, and eventually teaming up these former Patriot teammates might be in the cards.