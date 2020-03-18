AllBucs
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Could Antonio Brown Follow Tom Brady to Tampa Bay?

Luke Easterling

We're still waiting for the official word, but it looks like Tom Brady is going to be the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the foreseeable future.

Fans and media alike are still wrapping their minds around the Bucs landing the greatest quarterback in NFL history, but could Tampa Bay attract another player of national interest to join Brady?

Antonio Brown, perhaps?

It doesn't take much to connect the dots between Brady's departure for Tampa Bay, and the potential for Brown to catch passes from him for more than one week.

Both Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network admit there's a connection that could lead to some mutual interest there:

There's obviously lots of things that would have to fall into place for Brown to hit the field for the Bucs this season, including ongoing off-field investigations. But after landing Brady, it seems all things are possible for Tampa Bay right now, and eventually teaming up these former Patriot teammates might be in the cards.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Should the Bucs Still Take a QB in the 2020 NFL Draft?

Tom Brady is the starter for now, but what about the future at QB for Tampa Bay?

J. Kanno

Tom Brady Could Make More Super Bowl History in Tampa Bay

Could Brady lead the Bucs to the Super Bowl in their home stadium?

Luke Easterling

Fans Say Jameis Winston Will Still Be Bucs' QB in 2020

Despite overtures made to Tom Brady, fans expect No. 3 to be back in Tampa Bay.

Luke Easterling

by

Dillon88

Bucs GM Gives Update on Tom Brady Negotiations

Jason Licht provides an update on the team's efforts to sign the legendary QB.

Luke Easterling

by

Dillon88

Report: Bucs Have Agreement with Tom Brady

Tampa Bay is reportedly landing the legendary QB for $30 million per year.

Luke Easterling

All Signs Point to Bucs Landing Tom Brady

Reports continue to indicate Tampa Bay will be Brady's eventual landing spot.

Luke Easterling

Tom Brady Confirms He's Leaving the Patriots

Legendary QB posts goodbye to his team of 20 years on social media

Luke Easterling

Jason Pierre-Paul Returning to Bucs on 2-Year Deal

A key leader and respected veteran is set to return to Tampa Bay.

Luke Easterling

by

Dillon88

Why Re-Signing Jason Pierre-Paul Was Right Move for Bucs

Bringing back JPP for the next two seasons is a key move for the Tampa Bay defense.

J. Kanno

Bucs Now Betting Favorite to Sign Tom Brady

Vegas odds are now favoring Tampa Bay as Tom Brady's landing spot in free agency.

Luke Easterling

by

tedjordan61