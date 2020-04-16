Ben Roethlisberger to Bucs OC Byron Leftwich: 'Don't Screw it Up' with Tom Brady

Not too long ago, Byron Leftwich was throwing NFL passes himself, sitting in the quarterback room alongside teammates like Ben Roethlisberger.

Now, he's entering his second season as the offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he'll be calling the plays for a new quarterback this season: Tom Brady.

One of the league's up-and-coming coordinators, Leftwich helped lead one of the NFL's most explosive offenses in 2019, as Jameis Winston led the NFL with 5,109 passing yards, while both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin earned Pro Bowl nods at wide receiver.

Now, he'll be working with arguably the greatest quarterback of all time in Brady.

Roethlisberger recently weighed in on Leftwich's new quarterback, as well as their former head coach (and current Bucs coach) Bruce Arians (via The Athletic's Greg Auman):

Leftwich is likely right that Brady won't need much in the way of tutelage, but he'll give the GOAT a valuable set of eyes on the sideline, helping him break down opposing defenses and giving him a different perspective of what's happening on the field.

As for Arians, he's sure to have just as much fun coaching Brady as vice-versa.