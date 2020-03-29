AllBucs
Bucs TE Cameron Brate Talks Tom Brady

Luke Easterling

The greatest quarterback of all time is coming to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and his new teammates are understandably thrilled.

Brady will inherit one of the NFL's most talented groups of pass-catchers, from a pair of Pro Bowl wide receivers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, to a promising two-headed monster at tight end.

One of those tight ends, veteran Cameron Brate, recently spoke exclusively with SI's Bill Enright about a wide range of topics, including the signing of his new quarterback.

Watch the video above to see what Brate had to say.

Bruce Arians Called Multiple NFL Teams to Sell Them on Jameis Winston

Tampa Bay head coach is trying to help his former QB land his next NFL job.

Luke Easterling

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Updated 7-Round Projections for Bucs

An updated look at how Tampa Bay could fare across all seven rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Luke Easterling

Bucs CB Jamel Dean is here to help.

Luke Easterling

Bucs to Re-Sign CB Ryan Smith

Tampa Bay is bringing back a key special-teamer for the 2020 season.

J. Kanno

Which Bucs Benefit Most from Tom Brady's Arrival?

Now that Tom Brady is in town, who will be helped the most in Tampa Bay?

J. Kanno

Bruce Arians Emphatically Kills Rumors Linking Bucs to Antonio Brown

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach says there's "no room" for his former wide receiver on his new team.

Luke Easterling

2020 NFL Draft: Making the Bucs' Case for a 1st-Round WR

Why Tampa Bay should consider what many will deem a luxury pick at No. 14 overall.

Luke Easterling

Offseason Going Exactly as Planned for Bucs

Tampa Bay is checking everything off their list heading into the 2020 NFL draft.

Luke Easterling

Bucs to Re-Sign DL Ndamukong Suh

The veteran defensive lineman is returning to Tampa Bay on another one-year deal.

Luke Easterling

Bruce Arians: Bucs' Throwback Uniforms Could Return in 2021

Could a rule change coming after next season let the Bucs don their throwback uniforms?

Luke Easterling

