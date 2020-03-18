AllBucs
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Should the Bucs Still Take a QB in the 2020 NFL Draft?

J. Kanno

The Bucs appear to have snagged the one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, so it seems the last question Tampa Bay should ask is whether the Bucs will draft a passer this year. Well, all due respect to Tom Brady, the question needs an answer.

By the time the 2020 season begins, Brady will be 43-years-old. Six-time Super Bowl champion or not, he is a particularly aged man of football.

The Bucs might want to win now, but can they afford to forgo finding a quarterback of the future?

There are several factors to consider. First, time. Brady's age and contract length are the biggest concerns, but he is likely to play at least two seasons for Tampa Bay. There is no pressing need for the Bucs to draft Brady's heir apparent this year.

Next, talent availability. The Bucs have the 14th overall pick in this year's draft, at which point the top quarterbacks like Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert will long be off the board. Tampa Bay would better use their draft picks on players to support Brady's limited window.

Finally, the roster. the Bucs already have a back-up quarterback under contract in Ryan Griffin. Brady obviously will not need competition and has missed just four games in the past ten years.

However, given Brady's good health, a developmental pick may be a better fit as back-up than Griffin, who has thrown four passes in six NFL seasons. Mid- to late-round prospects like James Morgan and Anthony Gordon could develop nicely under Bruce Arians' tutelage while sitting behind Brady.

Signing Tom Brady is a clear signal the Bucs aren't looking for their next franchise quarterback, but there is no sense in ruling out a gamble on a developmental candidate with upside.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Could Antonio Brown Follow Tom Brady to Tampa Bay?

Brief Patriots teammates could reunite for the Bucs.

Luke Easterling

Tom Brady Could Make More Super Bowl History in Tampa Bay

Could Brady lead the Bucs to the Super Bowl in their home stadium?

Luke Easterling

Fans Say Jameis Winston Will Still Be Bucs' QB in 2020

Despite overtures made to Tom Brady, fans expect No. 3 to be back in Tampa Bay.

Luke Easterling

by

Dillon88

Bucs GM Gives Update on Tom Brady Negotiations

Jason Licht provides an update on the team's efforts to sign the legendary QB.

Luke Easterling

by

Dillon88

Report: Bucs Have Agreement with Tom Brady

Tampa Bay is reportedly landing the legendary QB for $30 million per year.

Luke Easterling

All Signs Point to Bucs Landing Tom Brady

Reports continue to indicate Tampa Bay will be Brady's eventual landing spot.

Luke Easterling

Tom Brady Confirms He's Leaving the Patriots

Legendary QB posts goodbye to his team of 20 years on social media

Luke Easterling

Jason Pierre-Paul Returning to Bucs on 2-Year Deal

A key leader and respected veteran is set to return to Tampa Bay.

Luke Easterling

by

Dillon88

Why Re-Signing Jason Pierre-Paul Was Right Move for Bucs

Bringing back JPP for the next two seasons is a key move for the Tampa Bay defense.

J. Kanno

Bucs Now Betting Favorite to Sign Tom Brady

Vegas odds are now favoring Tampa Bay as Tom Brady's landing spot in free agency.

Luke Easterling

by

tedjordan61