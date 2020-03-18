Should the Bucs Still Take a QB in the 2020 NFL Draft?

The Bucs appear to have snagged the one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, so it seems the last question Tampa Bay should ask is whether the Bucs will draft a passer this year. Well, all due respect to Tom Brady, the question needs an answer.

By the time the 2020 season begins, Brady will be 43-years-old. Six-time Super Bowl champion or not, he is a particularly aged man of football.

The Bucs might want to win now, but can they afford to forgo finding a quarterback of the future?

There are several factors to consider. First, time. Brady's age and contract length are the biggest concerns, but he is likely to play at least two seasons for Tampa Bay. There is no pressing need for the Bucs to draft Brady's heir apparent this year.

Next, talent availability. The Bucs have the 14th overall pick in this year's draft, at which point the top quarterbacks like Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert will long be off the board. Tampa Bay would better use their draft picks on players to support Brady's limited window.

Finally, the roster. the Bucs already have a back-up quarterback under contract in Ryan Griffin. Brady obviously will not need competition and has missed just four games in the past ten years.

However, given Brady's good health, a developmental pick may be a better fit as back-up than Griffin, who has thrown four passes in six NFL seasons. Mid- to late-round prospects like James Morgan and Anthony Gordon could develop nicely under Bruce Arians' tutelage while sitting behind Brady.

Signing Tom Brady is a clear signal the Bucs aren't looking for their next franchise quarterback, but there is no sense in ruling out a gamble on a developmental candidate with upside.