Free Agents Bucs Should Target to Complement Tom Brady

One of the benefits of signing arguably the greatest quarterback ever is the line of players looking to join him.

The Bucs no doubt knew that getting Tom Brady was about more than just one man, but all the free agents anxious to join him on getting another Super Bowl ring.

In fact, it's already happening according to ESPN's Adam Schefter:

But, can the Bucs just go on a spending spree? The details of Brady's contract are still unclear, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that he will get at least $30 million a year:

Following the franchise tag to Shaq Barrett, Jason Pierre-Paul's new contract and the needed cap space for the draft class, the Bucs will have about $10 to 12 million to sign additional free agents.

With so little cap space, the Bucs will not be able to offer any big contracts without leaving other positions high and dry. Fortunately, because free agents want to play with Brady, most will be willing to take a discount for a year.

For their part, the Bucs will likely be on lookout for players with a history working with Brady to maximize his immediate offensive impact. They should also look for defensive players who, though likely older, are still playing at high level and have not had a proper championship run.

Here are a few free agents the Bucs should add to complement Brady:

RB Dion Lewis

The Bucs run game has been uneven for years, a product of ineffective tailbacks and poor run blocking. While they are better off looking for better weapons in the draft, one player who might be able to immediately upgrade the running back group is Dion Lewis.

Lewis played with Brady from 2015 to 2017 and was a dynamic force in the backfield, both as a ball carrier and a receiver. He signed with the Titans in 2018 but his explosiveness failed to translate in Tennessee.

The Bucs could use an experienced back like Lewis who knows how to adjust to Brady's style and play. Though he should not stop Tampa Bay from drafting another running back, Lewis would help give the Bucs the kind of multifaceted rush attack Brady has typically had.

WR Chris Hogan

Another former Patriot, Hogan became an overnight success upon arriving in New England in 2016. He was one of Brady's best deep weapons, averaging a league-best 17.9 yards per reception in 2016 and 15.4 yards per reception over his three seasons in New England.

The Bucs could be in need of a third receiver behind Mike Evans and Chris Godwin if Breshad Perriman is not re-signed. Hogan would round out a triumvirate of receivers that led the NFL's top passing attack in 2019.

Given his lack of production in Carolina last season, Hogan should be looking for a change of scenery at a reasonable price. By reuniting with Brady in Tampa, he could reinvigorate his career and help the Bucs remain one of the NFL's most potent pass offenses.

OLB Cameron Wake

One of the benefits of having a player like Tom Brady on the roster is the clout that comes with him, the kind of clout that draws in playmakers looking for a ring, playmakers like Cameron Wake

Wake has been one of the NFL's best pass-rushers over the last decade, recording 100.5 sacks in 155 career games . His biggest problem has been playing on rudderless teams, namely the Miami Dolphins.

Aging playmakers like Wake are often looking to win a ring while there's still a little juice left. With Brady under center and Shaq Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul starting, Wake could take a rotational role in Tampa Bay, maximizing his effective snaps at a minimal cost.

OT Jared Veldheer

The Bucs have already invested a significant amount of money and draft capital in their offensive line, but depth is always welcome. Offensive tackle Jared Veldheer is nearing the end of his career and while not a viable long-term starter, would be an excellent bridge right tackle and reserve swing tackle.

Veldheer already has experience playing under Bruce Arians, serving as his left tackle in Arizona for four years. He was a back-up tackle in Green Bay last year so a reserve role also would not be a new experience.

There's a strong chance the Bucs will target a tackle such as Tristan Wirfs or Andrew Thomas high in this year's draft. As offensive linemen tend to be less pro-ready nowadays, Veldheer could fill in at right tackle in case the rookie tackle is not quite ready to protect Brady.

DL Mike Daniels

Defensive line depth is the hallmark of most championship defenses. Former Packers and Lions defensive end Mike Daniels has been reduced to a rotational role in an explicably expedient fashion and could make the Bucs' defensive line truly fearsome.

Daniels is known for his ability to utterly disrupt from anywhere on the defensive line. His versatility would make him a great fit for Todd Bowles' attacking scheme.

As Daniels has already become relegated to a rotational role, he could easily fit with Tampa Bay. With the chance to make a run with Brady, he should also be a relatively inexpensive signing.