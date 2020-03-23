Behind the Scenes of Tom Brady to the Bucs

Now that Tom Brady is officially a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a two-year contract, details are starting to emerge about how the whole situation came together over the past few months.

SI's Albert Breer broke down how the stars aligned, from Tampa Bay's full-court press of a scouting process on impending free agent quarterbacks, to a quick trigger as the NFL's "legal tampering period" opened last week.

After the scouting department and coaching staff all determined Brady as their top target to replace Jameis Winston, the Bucs made quick work of trying to determine Brady's interest in leaving New England for Tampa Bay (per Breer):

“You made a very good decision to call,” agent Don Yee told the Bucs. And that conversation led the Bucs to believe that money wasn’t really a huge of concern of Brady’s—mostly because it didn’t come up in that initial talk. In fact, all Yee said was that there were boxes that needed to be checked, and Tampa appeared to be checking them.

Check all the boxes, indeed. Tampa Bay did just that with the presence of two Pro Bowl wide receivers, an experienced but flexible coaching staff, the cap room to pay Brady and still have room for other new additions to help him succeed. The Bucs had everything Brady was looking for, at just the right time.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times had futher details on the eventual conversation between Brady and Bus head coach-general manager combo Bruce Arians and Jason Licht:

The conversation lasted about 90 minutes. Brady did a lot of the talking. In fact, the Bucs had gone in with a detailed plan and under the firm belief that they would have to make an aggressive sales pitch to have any chance of landing the six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback. Instead, Brady interviewed Licht and Arians as much as they asked questions of him. His preparation, as usual, was next level. He knew all about Arians’ offense and was eager to operate it. He could recite, by position, the list of the Bucs’ offensive weapons. He was intrigued by the notion of having two Pro Bowl receivers, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. He didn’t ask about them as players. He wanted to know, “Are they good guys?’’

The biggest signing of the entire NFL offseason belongs to the Bucs, who now have sky-high expectations after adding the most successful quarterback in league history.

Thankfully for Bucs fans, their team also has the supporting cast on both sides of the ball to make the most of Brady's arrival, and make a legitimate championship run over the next two seasons.