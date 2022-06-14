Skip to main content

Tom Brady Calls Out Buccaneers' Wide Receiver Ahead of Training Camp

Tom Brady is pushing one of his weapons.

Russell Gage has been one of the most discussed free agent signings this off-season. With the status of Chris Godwin still up in the air as he recovers from a late-season knee injury, Gage will be heavily depended on for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this upcoming season.

Over the past two seasons with Tom Brady under center, Tampa Bay has had one of the league’s most cost-complete offenses. Looking to make another run at a Super Bowl in 2022, signing Russell Gage was a win for the franchise. The offense must stay balanced and the Bucs needed to find someone opposite Mike Evans.

Gage has been discussed a lot, from being a top player primed for a break-out season. The pressure grew this week when Tom Brady addressed Gage and what role he’ll play in the offense.

Brady told ESPN’s Jenna Laine, “He has to have a big year.” Slot receivers flourish with Brady at quarterback so it’s easy to see why Russell is mentioned so much heading into camp.

Gage had 66 receptions for 770 yards and 4 touchdowns last season for Atlanta, which was one of the NFL’s worst offenses.

Breshard Perriman returns, and there’s some excitement about third-year wide receiver Tyler Johnson. Gage brings experience to the unit that will allow the organization to not rush Godwin back before he’s ready.

Early reports have been very positive regarding Gage. Even when Godwin makes it back at some point this season Russell will be an instrumental part of the offense this upcoming season.

