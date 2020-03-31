Bucs Reveal Chris Godwin's New Jersey Number
Luke Easterling
It's the answer Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been waiting for.
Now that Tom Brady will be the new No. 12 in town, Chris Godwin will be switching to a new number for the first time in a long time.
The Bucs announced via social media what Godwin will be wearing this season:
Godwin has worn No. 12 since his Penn State days, but Brady has been wearing it for his entire 20-year NFL career.
I'm guessing Godwin worked out a nice donation for his foundation in return for the number, but we'll see for sure in the coming days.
For now, Bucs fans will have a couple of new jerseys to buy when the team unveils their new uniforms next month.