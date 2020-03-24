Bucs to Introduce Tom Brady via Conference Call

It won't be an epic press conference with all the bells and whistles, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will still introduce their shiny new quarterback to the world Tuesday.

Tom Brady is scheduled to speak with the media on an introductory conference call at noon ET Tuesday.

The team announced it will broadcast the conference call live on their official website:

Brady joins the Bucs after a legendary 20-year career with the New England Patriots. He won six Super Bowls, four Super Bowl MVP awards, three NFL MVP awards, and 30 playoff games.

The Bucs, on the other hand, haven't won a playoff game since their Super Bowl XXXVII victory following the 2002 season, only making one trip to the postseason since.

It's a new day in Tampa Bay, as Brady will kick off a different era for a team desperate to return to national relevance.