Not Even Tom Brady is Allowed to Work Out at Tampa Park Closed Due to COVID-19

Tom Brady is doing his best to prepare for his 20th NFL season, and his first as the starting quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Unfortunately, the current legal restrictions due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is keeping him from getting his workout in at one of the many lovely parks in his new city.

Tampa mayor Jane Castor relayed a story about a parks employee who noticed a man working out at a downtown parked that's been closed due to the current pandemic, and went she approached him to inform him, she realized it was the GOAT himself.

NFL offseason programs have been drastically changed due to the outbreak of the virus, with team facilities being closed to all staff, including players that would normally be working out in preparation for the upcoming season.

It looks like Brady will have to make do with a workout venue a little closer to home, and perhaps somewhere inside that 30,000-square-foot, waterfront mansion he's renting from his good friend Derek Jeter.