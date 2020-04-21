AllBucs
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Not Even Tom Brady is Allowed to Work Out at Tampa Park Closed Due to COVID-19

Luke Easterling

Tom Brady is doing his best to prepare for his 20th NFL season, and his first as the starting quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Unfortunately, the current legal restrictions due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is keeping him from getting his workout in at one of the many lovely parks in his new city.

Tampa mayor Jane Castor relayed a story about a parks employee who noticed a man working out at a downtown parked that's been closed due to the current pandemic, and went she approached him to inform him, she realized it was the GOAT himself.

NFL offseason programs have been drastically changed due to the outbreak of the virus, with team facilities being closed to all staff, including players that would normally be working out in preparation for the upcoming season.

It looks like Brady will have to make do with a workout venue a little closer to home, and perhaps somewhere inside that 30,000-square-foot, waterfront mansion he's renting from his good friend Derek Jeter.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

3 Things Bucs Have to Accomplish in the 2020 NFL Draft

Tampa Bay needs to check this trio of boxes in this year's draft.

J. Kanno

Jameis Winston Still Playing Waiting Game in Free Agency

Tampa Bay's former QB is still weighing his options as he looks for a new team.

Luke Easterling

49ers Already Shopping Kwon Alexander?

After just one season in San Francisco, could the former Bucs linebacker be on the trade block?

Luke Easterling

2020 NFL Draft: 5 Sleepers Bucs Could Target

Tampa Bay should keep an eye on these under-the-radar prospects in this year's draft.

J. Kanno

by

Footballfan55

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Trades Shake Up 1st Round

A truckload of trades could send this year's first round into chaos early and often.

Luke Easterling

Chris Godwin Already Building Relationship with Tom Brady

They can't play catch just yet, but Chris Godwin and Tom Brady are getting to know each other.

Luke Easterling

by

Footballfan55

WATCH: Jameis Winston Looks Impressive in Throwing Workout

Tampa Bay's former QB is looking like he's back to full strength as he seeks a new team.

Luke Easterling

by

Footballfan55

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Top-10 Surprise at QB?

Which top-10 team could pull a surprise move at QB in this year's draft?

Luke Easterling

Chris Godwin Recalls His NFL Draft Experience

A third-round pick in 2017, the Pro Bowl wide receiver reflects on his draft-day wait.

Luke Easterling

Ben Roethlisberger to Bucs OC Byron Leftwich: 'Don't Screw it Up' with Tom Brady

Once Steelers teammates, these two quarterbacks recently talked about Tom Brady coming to Tampa Bay.

Luke Easterling

by

Footballfan55