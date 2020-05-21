AllBucs
WATCH: Tom Brady Announces Documentary Coming to ESPN in 2021

Luke Easterling

Before he was the prize of free agency, landing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason, Tom Brady spent 20 years with the New England Patriots, helping to lead one of the best dynasties professional sports has ever seen.

Thursday, Brady announced an upcoming documentary about his life and career, "Man in the Arena," set to air on ESPN in 2021:

A six-time Super Bowl champion and three-time NFL MVP, Brady is considered by many to be the greatest quarterback in football history. He's certainly the most accomplished, which is saying something for someone wasn't selected until the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft.

In the trailer Brady posted on social media Thursday, he talks about all of the steps he's taken across his unique journey to the top of his profession, taking the title from a famous quote by President Theodore Roosevelt.

Sports fans will have to wait a while to see this one, but if it's anywhere near as good as "The Last Dance," it'll be well worth the wait.

