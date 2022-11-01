Tom Brady expected at Super Bowl LVII one way or another

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers entered the 2022 season with hopes to push for another championship. Through eight weeks, the lights are beginning to dim as the Buccaneers have dropped three straight games, including four of their last six contests. The franchise slipped out of the top spot in the NFC South with Atlanta's win over Carolina on Sunday afternoon.

READ MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers listed with second-best odds to land two running backs at trade deadline

Barring a significant turnaround, star quarterback Tom Brady and the Buccaneers don't appear to be Super Bowl bound. Heck, at this point, they may not even qualify for the postseason. There's been a drastic regression compared to what was expected amongst the franchise, fanbase, and media in August.

In the event of Brady not qualifying for the big game on the field, Fox is preparing on getting a look at its next lead NFL analyst. According to Front Office Sports, the company is already in the process of preparing how to feature the future Hall of Famer just in case.

“If he’s not playing in the game, I would expect Brady to be part of Fox’s Super Bowl coverage. Definitely. I would be very surprised if he isn’t.”

It's doubtful that Brady would join Fox's No. 1 NFL team of Greg Olsen and Kevin Burkhardt in the broadcast bath. The duo was previously announced by the network to call the contest.

The more likely outcome is that Brady joins Terry Bradshaw, Michael Strahan, Howie Long, Jimmy Johnson, Curt Menefee, and Jay Glazer as an analyst for pregame and postgame analysis. Regardless, if the 45-year-old does appear as a part of the coverage, it should only attract more attention to the broadcast.

In May, it was announced that Brady had signed a 10-year/$375-million deal with Fox that would kick in once he steps away from the game for good. Upon joining the network, Brady would replace Olsen as the top analyst alongside Burkhardt.

Super Bowl LVII is scheduled to be held in Glendale, Arizona, on February 12, 2023.

READ MORE: Buccaneers' coach Todd Bowles having 'No Problems' with Devin White

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the season.



Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook