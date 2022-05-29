Tom Brady feeling good after MCL reconstruction

One wouldn’t know that legendary quarterback Tom Brady played the 2020 season with a knee injury after the performance he had while leading Tampa Bay to a super bowl.

Starting all 16 games, passing for 4633 yards, throwing 40 touchdowns and being the conductor of one of the league’s best offenses is hard when healthy. Tom Brady did that needing knee surgery.

"Last year was pretty tough, just from basically having the MCL reconstruction, and I basically tore it in my last season in New England and I went the whole offseason with a torn MCL," Brady said Wednesday, via the Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud.

The then 43-year-old quarterback went in February 2021 for a basic procedure but found that he needed MCL reconstruction. A typical injury like this takes anywhere from 9 to 12 months to recover from. In June of last year, Brady said he was ready to go, which looked that way from his performance last season.

"I didn't get a reconstruction (in 2019), because I thought it would just heal back. So I didn't do anything. The following year, I just taped it, basically, every day. And then finally getting it reconstructed last year, it felt for the first time this offseason, it's been really good."

Brady is participating in The Match gold event with fellow NFL stars Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, and Josh Allen. He said during the news conference this week that he’s been sprinting and doing leg workouts he was unable to do before having the reconstruction. Being unrestricted has allowed Brady to work on his mobility as he prepares for a 23rd season in the NFL.

A Tom Brady that feels “really good” should be fun to watch in 2022.

