Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen have finalized their divorce

Just a matter of hours after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were defeated at home by the Baltimore Ravens by a score of 27-22 — extending the team's losing streak to three games — the Bucs' quarterback took to social media to share the news that he and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, have finalized their divorce.

Tom and Gisele have been one of the world's most notorious power couples, dating back to when they first got together in 2006. They were married in 2009, and have two children together, Benjamin and Vivian.

This news won't come as a surprise to many, as Tom and Gisele's marital status has been speculated on heavily since Brady un-retired during the offseason. But that certainly doesn't make this announcement any less unfortunate.

Thankfully, it sounds like Tom and Gisele are on relatively good terms, and the two will continue to work together as parents so that their children are loved and cared for — which is always the most important thing when a relationship between two parents goes down this path.

In the post shared to his Instagram story, Brady made sure to cover this aspect of the divorce, in addition to making this announcement public for the first time.

"In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

Brady was diplomatic in describing other aspects that went into this decision.

"We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration. Doing so is, of course painful, and difficult, like it is for so many people who go through the same thing everyday around the world. However, we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written."

This has been an extremely difficult year for Tom Brady. Not just on the field, but off of it as well. It's natural to assume that the challenges Brady has faced away from the football field have contributed to him and his team's performance on it.

To what extent? We'll never know for sure.

Although it can be challenging to view Tom Brady as regular human being, due to his iconic status as a legendary athlete and worldwide celebrity, I assure you, he is. Having to live your life under a public microscope is something most people can't relate to, or understand, but it's been a reality for Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen, and their family for many years. Which must be incredibly exhausting, yet it's something that they have always handled with dignity and grace.

My hope is that people will think about that before they take to social media to gossip, discuss, and potentially poke fun at Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen for getting divorced. Because not only are they real people, but this is a real life event that has occurred, and it's one that will inevitably have a significant impact on their children for the rest of their lives.

I think it's clear that Tom and Gisele are fully aware of that, and committed to doing the best job they can, at the most important job they will ever have in this world, as parents.

If there's any good that comes from this sort of public announcement, hopefully, it will be some closure for Tom and Gisele, while at the same time, putting an abrupt end to the rampant speculation regarding their relationship status.

It's time to move on.

