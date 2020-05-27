9 Lessons Tom Brady Learned During 'The Match'

It wasn't a victorious Sunday afternoon for Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson, as they fell short of taking out Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods in "The Match: Champions for Charity," a golf match to raise money for COVID-19 relief.

But through the pouring rain, multiple trips into the woods to retrieve wayward tee shots, and even a spectacular chip-in for birdie, Brady came away with a handful of valuable lessons from both the event itself, and his fellow competitiors:

Sunday's event was the most-watched golf event in cable television history, and the banter between both the participants and the commentators was easily as entertaining as the sport itself.

For a sports world starved for live action, "The Match" delivered in a big way.