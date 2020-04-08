AllBucs
Jameis Winston Breaks Silence on Being Replaced by Tom Brady

Luke Easterling

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a new quarterback in Tom Brady, but their previous one has been fairly quiet as he waits to find the right landing spot in free agency.

Jameis Winston, the Bucs' all-time leader in every major passing category, has been working his way back from multiple injuries while waiting to find the right fit in a new team after spending five seasons in Tampa Bay.

Outside of a general thank-you tweet to the Tampa Bay community, Winston has kept to himself in terms of publicly addressing Brady replacing him as the Bucs' quarterback. 

That was until Wednesday, when Winston appeared on Fox News to discuss a wide range of topics, from his intimate wedding ceremony to the COVID-19 information hotline he helped start in Florida.

He also addressed being replaced by Brady in Tampa Bay (via Tampa sports host JP Peterson):

Winston acknowledges that being replaced by the "GOAT" is understandable, but his competitiveness means he can't wait to get his chance to prove himself on the field against the top passers in the NFL.

League and government restrictions due to the spread of COVID-19 has made it difficult for free agents like Winston, who are recovering from injuries and are not able to get physicals done at team facilities.

That said, a quarterback at Winston's age with his production should have no problem finding a new home in the league once the season gets closer. In the meantime, he's making the most of the strangest offseason the NFL has seen in a long time.

