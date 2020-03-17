Tom Brady Confirms He's Leaving the Patriots

The New England Patriots will have a new quarterback for the first time in 20 years, and Tom Brady will be playing in a new uniform this season.

The iconic quarterback posted the following goodbye to the only NFL team he's ever known on his social media accounts Tuesday morning:

This is obviously huge news for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have been making a strong push to sign Brady as he hits free agency this week. The Bucs are likely to have other challengers, but the Patriots were always viewed as their biggest competition.

The Los Angeles Chargers and a few other teams are likely to make a strong play for Brady, as well, but Tampa Bay has tons of cap space, two Pro Bowl wide receivers, and plenty of other reasons for Brady to pick the Bucs.

The Bucs have made a lucrative pitch to Brady, as have the Chargers, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport:

We'll see how this situation plays out over the coming hours and days, but it looks like Tampa Bay's chances of landing Brady just grew in a big way.