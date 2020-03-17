Bucs GM Gives Update on Tom Brady Negotiations

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made their pitch to former (still feels strange putting that word first) New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, and now, they're just waiting like the rest of us.

That's the word from Bucs general manager Jason Licht, who acknowledged the team's interest in signing Brady, but said the two sides have not come to an agreement and have not spoke yet on Tuesday (via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, ESPN's Adam Schefter):

The Bucs appear to be locked in a two-horse race with the Los Angeles Chargers, with Brady making an official announcement earlier Tuesday morning that he is moving on from New England and will be playing elsewhere in 2020.

There are obvious non-football draws to being in Los Angeles over Tampa, but the Bucs likely have the most money to offer, as well as two Pro Bowl wide receivers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Throw in an experienced, successful head coach like Bruce Arians, and the lack of a state income tax, and the Bucs have some strong pros on which to sell Brady.

For now, as Licht says, we're all just waiting to see what Tom wants to do.