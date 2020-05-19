AllBucs
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

LOOK: Tom Brady, Bucs Teammates Practice at Local High School

Luke Easterling

We've finally seen Tom Brady in a Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmet.

The newly acquired quarterback is finally hitting the field with his new teammates, working out on the football field at Berkeley Preparatory School in Tampa.

The Tampa Bay Times has exclusive photos from the workout. More details from Rick Stroud and Joey Knight:

Brady appeared to be the one organizing the route combinations and situational drills that Bucs receivers, tight ends and running backs ran for about 120 minutes Tuesday.

At times, like he did with receiver Mike Evans, Brady would walk through the route, showing players exactly where to make their cuts.

Brady’s arm looked live and he took advantage of the large collection of pass catchers to also get in some work on deep routes. Among those attending the practice were receiver Scotty Miller, tight ends Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard, quarterbacks Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin, and running back Dare Ogunbowale.

It's not surprising to see Brady taking charge and organizing such a workout, as he and the rest of the league's players do their best to navigate a unique and challenging offseason due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It's key for a new quarterback to build timing and chemistry with his teammates, and Brady is clearly doing everything he can to make that happen.

Bucs fans will be hoping that translates to more wins once the action starts happening at Raymond James Stadium this fall, as the Bucs have five prime-time games during which they can show off their new uniforms, and their new additions from an active offseason.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Do the Bucs Have the NFL's Best LB Tandem?

Lavonte David and Devin White are among the league's best off-ball linebackers.

Luke Easterling

WATCH: Rob Gronkowski Shows Off Juggling Skills

Tampa Bay's new tight end is a man of many talents, both on and off the field.

Luke Easterling

Bucs Release 2020 Preseason Schedule

Tampa Bay has made their dates and times official for the 2020 preseason slate.

J. Kanno

Sean Payton: Bucs Lost 2014 Finale on Purpose to Secure No. 1 Pick

Saints head coach claims Bucs tanked in Week 17 to make sure they landed the top pick in the draft.

Luke Easterling

Early 53-Man Roster Projections for Bucs

Tampa Bay's active roster will have plenty of fresh faces when the 2020 season kick off.

Luke Easterling

Jameis Winston vs. No. 1 Picks of the Decade

How does Tampa Bay's former QB stack up against the other top overall picks from the 2010s?

Luke Easterling

How Tom Brady Can Win a Super Bowl with the Bucs

What will Tom Brady and the Bucs need to do to bring the Lombardi Trophy back to Tampa Bay?

Luke Easterling

How Much Control Will Tom Brady Have in Bucs' Offense?

The collaboration between Brady and head coach Bruce Arians will be key to Tampa Bay's success.

Luke Easterling

by

Footballfan55

NFL Teams Can Reopen Facilities on Tuesday

A memo from the league outlines protocols for teams to follow as they reopen.

Luke Easterling

by

Footballfan55

In Case You Forgot, Lee Roy Selmon Was an Absolute Beast

Tampa Bay's first ever draft pick became their first Hall of Famer after a dominant career.

Luke Easterling