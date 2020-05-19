LOOK: Tom Brady, Bucs Teammates Practice at Local High School

We've finally seen Tom Brady in a Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmet.

The newly acquired quarterback is finally hitting the field with his new teammates, working out on the football field at Berkeley Preparatory School in Tampa.

The Tampa Bay Times has exclusive photos from the workout. More details from Rick Stroud and Joey Knight:

Brady appeared to be the one organizing the route combinations and situational drills that Bucs receivers, tight ends and running backs ran for about 120 minutes Tuesday. At times, like he did with receiver Mike Evans, Brady would walk through the route, showing players exactly where to make their cuts. Brady’s arm looked live and he took advantage of the large collection of pass catchers to also get in some work on deep routes. Among those attending the practice were receiver Scotty Miller, tight ends Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard, quarterbacks Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin, and running back Dare Ogunbowale.

It's not surprising to see Brady taking charge and organizing such a workout, as he and the rest of the league's players do their best to navigate a unique and challenging offseason due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It's key for a new quarterback to build timing and chemistry with his teammates, and Brady is clearly doing everything he can to make that happen.

Bucs fans will be hoping that translates to more wins once the action starts happening at Raymond James Stadium this fall, as the Bucs have five prime-time games during which they can show off their new uniforms, and their new additions from an active offseason.