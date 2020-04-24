AllBucs
Bucs' 1st-Round Pick Was Born the Year Before Tom Brady Was Drafted

Luke Easterling

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers went into the 2020 NFL Draft in desperate need of a right tackle to protect Tom Brady, and they landed the perfect fit in Iowa's Tristan Wirfs.

Originally slated to pick at No. 14 overall, the Bucs traded a fourth-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers to move up one spot and make sure they got their man, giving Brady one of the most talented and promising blockers in a loaded draft class.

When asked Thursday night about the opportunity to block for the greatest quarterback of all time, Wirfs put Brady's incredible 20-year career in comical perspective.

“It’s pretty crazy to think about," Wirfs said via video conference call. "Tom Brady has been in the league since 2000. I was born in 1999, so he’s been in the league almost as long as I’ve been alive. It’s pretty cool to get to protect him.”

First, it was being reminded that he's the same age as Scotty Miller's dad. Now, his newest teammate is a person who had barely spent a year on this planet before Brady himself entered the league. 

