Tom Brady Offers Retirement Decision Advice to Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers were knocked out of playoff contention after losing to the Detroit Lions in the final regular season game of the season. With that, the questions obviously began regarding Rodgers' future not only with Green Bay but in the NFL as a whole.

During a post-game press conference, Rodgers was asked whether this was his last game with Green Bay or in the NFL in which he replied,

“I’ll miss the guys. I’ll miss the fans,” he said, his voice trailing off. “Yeah. Thank you.”

“It’s a little raw right now,” Rodgers said of the decision that’s ahead. “It’s just a little bit after the game, so I want to take the emotion out of it and have the conversation and see where the organization’s at and see how I feel after some time has passed.”

With free agency opening up on March 15, Rodgers will have a bit of time to mull his decision over regarding his future.

READ MORE: J.J. Watt Moved to Tears During Tribute Video from Tom Brady and Others

During his Let's Go! podcast, Bucs' quarterback Tom Brady spoke on the situation that Rodgers has ahead of him and decided to give the veteran quarterback some advice regarding it.

“Those are absolutely legitimate feelings and emotions,” Brady said of Rodgers’ postgame news conference following Sunday’s season-ending loss to the Detroit Lions. “I think the important thing is the day after the season – and I made this mistake [during his brief retirement] – is not to decide the future."

“Aaron, in my belief, is spectacular. He can obviously continue to play and he has all the ability in the world to do that. And there’s a lot of other things that come into play and he’ll make that decision when it’s right for him. And everyone should give him the time and space to do it.”

Brady can completely understand the process Rodgers is about to embark on. He stated that he made a mistake in his process, which ultimately led to him coming out of retirement less than 2 months after retiring. Brady also commended Rodgers for his ability to play the game at a high level and that he believes he will still be able to do so in the future.

READ MORE: Running Back Challenges Buccaneers’ Quarterback Tom Brady to Race

From one Hall of Fame quarterback to another, this should resound heavily with Rodgers and hopefully, he is able to pick Brady's mind on how to go about things instead of making a hasty decision that could impact the end of his career. Neither Rodgers nor Brady want to go down and end their careers on a low note, so it will be interesting to see what both legendary quarterbacks decide to do this offseason.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook