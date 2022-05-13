Tom Brady Reports for Phase Two of Buccaneers Offseason Program

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is a very newsworthy person, and when he does something, people take notice.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, Tom Brady

And this week was particularly active in the ongoing Brady-watch that's been running for around 20 years now.

News of his agreeing to join Fox Sports in the broadcast booth when his playing days come to an end dominated news for a couple of days, and in the midst of it all, it appears the quarterback has done something nobody really expected: Reported.

It's not unusual for veteran players to stay away from voluntary portions of offseason programs, and the more established one is, the more acceptable it becomes.

When Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich was asked about Brady's participation in the offseason program, he was understandably unbothered by the idea his quarterback may not be present until required.

“I don’t need to see him,” Leftwich said. “He’s done enough OTAs...and this is what we’ve done really since me and him got together. We’ve really had no summer...but the conversations that we have, the understanding of each other...we’ll be fine if he participates or not.”

How will Byron Leftwich's offense look without multiple key players?

If the offense will be fine without Brady at OTAs, then it should be even better with the quarterback present.

According to photographs of recent activities posted by the team, and noticed by Pewter Report, that's exactly what's happened.

As Leftwich said, he's used to not having Brady in-house for this phase of the offseason program, and this appearance marks his participation this early since joining Tampa Bay.

Perhaps it's the last ride and extra effort dedicated to making sure his return ends the way he wants.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, Tom Brady

Whatever the reason, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are getting in work with their star quarterback earlier than usual, and in terms of Tom Brady news this is some that could actually impact what happens in the coming season.

