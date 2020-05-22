WATCH: Rob Gronkowski's Dramatic Retelling of Comeback Call with Tom Brady

It's been a unique offseason for the entire NFL, but one of the most surprising developments has been the reuniting of Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, and with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers instead of the New England Patriots.

How did this pair of future first-ballot Hall of Famers become teammates once again?

Appearing on the "Late Late Show with James Corden," Gronkowski retold from his perspective the story of an offseason phone call with Brady that started the train that eventually led to both of them being Bucs:

Okay, so maybe that wasn't exactly how things went down, but it's still hilarious to imagine Brady wailing in dramatic fashion, begging his favorite target from New England to end his brief retirement and join him in Tampa Bay.

No matter how that conversation actually went, Bucs fans are thrilled that it eventually culminated with two of the game's best players at their respective positions deciding to continue their legendary careers in Tampa Bay.