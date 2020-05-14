Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Have Bettors Putting Big Money on Bucs for Super Bowl

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made a couple of huge splashes this offseason, signing Tom Brady and trading for Rob Gronkowski, adding two future first-ballot Hall of Famers to an already promising roster.

After the Bucs added more key pieces in the 2020 NFL Draft, they're now the team drawing the most attention from bettors looking to pick a winner for next year's Super Bowl.

According to OddsChecker, since the conclusion of this year's draft, 31 percent of new bets for next year's Super Bowl winner have been placed on the Bucs. That's by far the most of any team, with the Buffalo Bills come in second with just 12 percent of new bets.

“It has been a frenetic couple of months for the Bucs, with their fans enjoying one of the wildest off seasons in recent memory," says OddsChecker spokesman Pete Watt. "The acquisitions of former New England pair - and serial winners - Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski is rightfully being treated as serious intent by Tampa Bay to add a second Super Bowl championship to their ’02 season victory.”

It's easy to see why the Bucs are a popular pick after adding Brady and Gronkowski, but there's also a strong supporting cast already in place on both sides of the ball. Brady will have a pair of Pro Bowl wide receivers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, and a defense that was a top-10 unit over the final six weeks of last season.

The last time the Bucs won a playoff game, they were hoisting the Lombardi Trophy following the 2002 season. Next year, the Super Bowl will be held at Raymond James Stadium, and they could be the first team in NFL history to play for the Super Bowl in their home stadium.