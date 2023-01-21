Tom Brady, Ryan Jensen Fined for Tripping Dallas Cowboys Player During Wildcard Game

Just when you thought the Buccaneers' wildcard playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys to end the season wasn't bad enough, Tom Brady gets to deal with some extra things on the side from the National Football League.

On Saturday, Ian Rapoport reported that Brady was fined $16,444 for unnecessary roughness for trying to trip Cowboys' safety Malik Hooker on a play. Center Ryan Jensen also received an $8,333 fine for unnecessary roughing on the same exact play with Jensen acting after the play was over.

It was a play where Brady was intercepted and you can see the quarterback, with a little bit of anger, going to slide trying to stop the play from continuing and trying to take the safety down.

The Buccaneers fell to the Cowboys on Monday night ending their 2022 season, 31-14. Now the major question is will Brady return for another season in 2023 or move onto a different team or simply just retire? Time will tell.

