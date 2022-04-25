Tom Brady sees himself playing to a certain age in the NFL

We have never seen any NFL player play until the age of 50. The NFL's greatest quarterback of all time seems to be in the perfect position to be able to achieve this milestone.

45-year-old Tom Brady is still playing at an elite level and hasn't shown signs of slowing down at this point in his illustrious career. However, when posed the question on if he can see himself playing for another 5 years, this is what he had to say in an interview with Complex:

"It’s a great question. There’s two answers to that. I do think I could play till 50. But I don’t think I will just because I know the commitment that it takes. I know the commitment that it takes for me at 44 and 45. I worked out today and it’s a big commitment and I’m away from my 14-year-old son and my 12-year-old son and my nine-year-old daughter. And they deserve my time and energy and they’re getting older."

Brady has made it abundantly clear that his family is very important to him and that he doesn't want to miss key moments in their lives. He wants to be there for their accomplishments and their successes instead of constantly doing something when it comes to the game of football.

"If I played till 50, I’d miss a lot of really important things in his life. And I don’t wanna do that. I wanna be there for him. I wanna be there for my wife. She has goals and ambitions. I’ve really pushed the limits. Personally, I’ve pushed the limits with a lot of people that have been supportive of me over the years. I’ve pushed the limits with my body physically. Emotionally things change over a period of time. I was talking with my wife this morning. Things are a lot different than when we were 25 and 35, what our motivations and priorities were. And when you’re 45, they’re certainly very different because you’ve gotta adapt to the challenges that life’s gonna bring to you. You want to grow in a similar way with your partner and you want to grow in other aspects of your life, too."

Brady knows that his body is not the same as it once was and that creates challenges in itself. He knows that his motivations and priorities have changed at this stage in life and wants to grow in other aspects in his life outside of football.

He is taking things on a year-by-year basis at this point in his NFL journey; soaking in every little bit, while working towards his ultimate goal of winning.

"So I’m gonna enjoy this year. I don’t know what’s gonna happen beyond this year. We’re not really promised anything. I’m gonna have to work my ass off to get my body the way it needs to in order to give my team the best chance to succeed. And the best part about me doing it is I get to do it with people that I love and care about."

