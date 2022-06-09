Tom Brady shares thoughts on if Rob Gronkowski will return to Bucs

As much as Tom Brady has dominated the headlines in Tampa, FL this off-season, his all-time favorite receiving target, and good friend, Rob Gronkowski, hasn't been far behind.

As Gronk has continued to [publicly] enjoy his off-season to the fullest, Bucs' fans have continued to debate the likelihood of the team's star tight end returning for another season in Tampa.

So for the first time publicly, Tom Brady was finally asked to chime in on the matter earlier today.

READ MORE: Tom Brady doesn’t deny Miami Dolphins rumor

When asked, "How optimistic are you of his return?", Brady provided the following statement:

"I think it's just obviously totally up to him. We'd all love to play with him but he's got to make the best decision for himself, and he knows that. So, anyone who cares about him knows that he's doing what's right for him, which is, trying to figure it out. And we don't have training camp for about six weeks, so, whatever he's got to do to figure it out. Hopefully, if he does [come back], and if he doesn't, then you know, we've still gotta go out there and figure out what to do."

To no one's surprise, Brady didn't offer any insider information as it pertains to Gronkowski's likelihood of returning to play football this season. But if you look a little closer, I see something that's worth taking note of.

READ MORE: Tom Brady reveals the biggest hit he’s ever taken

Brady said, "We don't have training camp for about six weeks, so, whatever he's got to do to figure it out."

Many people, myself included, have suggested the possibility that Gronk is simply waiting as long as possible before committing to his return. As great as Gronk is on the field, he's sustained many injuries over the course of his career. He's also someone who isn't the biggest fan of off-season workouts — especially in the scorching heat that is so prominent in Tampa, Florida during the summer months.

It's all just hearsay at this point, but the fact that Brady is alluding to a training camp date at all — as so many of us have — just adds a little extra heat to the smoke that has been burning up the Gronk rumor mill over the course of this off-season.

The time between now and training camp could serve as a valuable opportunity for Gronkowski to just rest, relax, and do whatever else Gronk does.

Let's just hope that Tom Brady's reference to training camp ends up being a sign of things to come. And hopefully, that involves Rob Gronkowski reporting to training camp as the starting tight end for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as they pursue the acquisition of a second Lombardi Trophy in three seasons.

For more news, thoughts, and opinions on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, make sure to follow Collin Haalboom on Twitter, and hear what he has to say on the Bucs Banter Podcast!